Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

