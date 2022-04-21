Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $36.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,069 shares of company stock worth $572,764. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

