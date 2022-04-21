Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,069 shares of company stock valued at $572,764. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

