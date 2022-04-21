Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 100781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

