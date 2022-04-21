Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.57. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.