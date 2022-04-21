Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys 152 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.29. 9,371,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,923,525. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

