Triton Wealth Management PLLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $159.63. 6,559,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $442.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.