Triton Wealth Management PLLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 13.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.21. The company had a trading volume of 64,336,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,547,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

