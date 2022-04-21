Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $236,000 Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

HBIO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 135,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a PE ratio of -599.00 and a beta of 1.85. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

