Triton Wealth Management PLLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Datadog stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.62. 2,106,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,669. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,880.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,179,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,440 shares of company stock valued at $59,261,177 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

