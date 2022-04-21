Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 13,006 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

NVDA traded down $7.16 on Wednesday, reaching $214.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,697,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,258,461. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $625.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

