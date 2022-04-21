Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

