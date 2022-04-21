TRON Reaches Market Cap of $7.31 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.31 billion and $2.24 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004029 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,637,751,202 coins and its circulating supply is 101,637,718,644 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

