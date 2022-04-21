Truist Financial Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $91.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

