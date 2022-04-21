Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,227. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 276,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

