Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.87

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 69585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.00 million and a PE ratio of -27.94.
About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)
