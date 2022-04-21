Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Shares Down 9.1%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

