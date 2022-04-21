Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $144.19. Approximately 89,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,686,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

