Typhoon Network Market Cap Tops $201,206.96 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $201,206.96 and approximately $2,348.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.49 or 0.07372119 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,321.73 or 0.99767460 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

