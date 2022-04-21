Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.66

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 393284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.