Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.
UMPQ opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.
Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.