Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

UMPQ opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

