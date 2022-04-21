Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Reaches $110.64 Million

Unibright (UBT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $110.64 million and $1.19 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

SifChain (erowan) traded 6,805.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00104258 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.