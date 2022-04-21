United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.52, but opened at $50.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. United Airlines shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 661,482 shares traded.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

