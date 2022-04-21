United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Community Banks by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

