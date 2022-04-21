United Royale (OTC:URYL) Shares Up 10.7%

United Royale Holdings Corp. (OTC:URYL – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 5,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
United Royale Company Profile (OTC:URYL)
TrueNorth Quantum, Inc, a technology company, develops enterprise platform that provides security, connectivity, and system compatibility for financial institution's back and front offices. The company offers Northern Shield, a platform as a service that enables the rapid build and scale of decentralized applications for various industries, such as healthcare, fintech, agtech, and wellness.
