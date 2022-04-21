UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $542.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $546.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $513.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

