Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after purchasing an additional 486,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

