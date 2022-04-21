Universal (NYSE:UVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.15

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Universal alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 79.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.