UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

UPH has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

UpHealth stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. UpHealth has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

