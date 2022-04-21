Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.98. 1,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.64.

In other Urbana news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,650. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $96,367 over the last 90 days.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

