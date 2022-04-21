UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

URGN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

