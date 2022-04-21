V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. V.F. reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,445. V.F. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

