VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $580.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 584.99 ($7.61), with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($5.27) to GBX 615 ($8.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £343.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 332.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

