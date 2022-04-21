Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCSA opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

