Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.50

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $88.53, with a volume of 15891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of -0.10.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

