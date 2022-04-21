Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.59

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.59 and last traded at $109.57, with a volume of 991382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.