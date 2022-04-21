Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Trimmed by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $394.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.