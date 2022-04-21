Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 1-Year High at $201.11

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $201.11 and last traded at $200.68, with a volume of 6033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average is $188.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 236.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

