Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.30. 21,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,866. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.15.

