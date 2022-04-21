Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Decreased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.72. The stock had a trading volume of 159,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,508. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

