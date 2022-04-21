Vanilla Network Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00008237 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $5,383.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.26 or 0.07385503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,633.40 or 0.99950308 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00036225 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

