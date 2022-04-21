VeChain Achieves Market Cap of $3.91 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $269.78 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008737 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

