Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 676,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,501% from the average daily volume of 42,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VELO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

