Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $11.02

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Venus has a total market capitalization of $134.16 million and $18.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $11.02 or 0.00026268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,034.98 or 1.00166540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008179 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

