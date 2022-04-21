Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.44

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 46403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

