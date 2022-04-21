Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 355973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.15 ($0.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Versarien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Get Versarien alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £34.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.