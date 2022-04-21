Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Vertex stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,464. Vertex has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,506.00, a PEG ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

