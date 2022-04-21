Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 9.4%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 22,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 683,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,754.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,500,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 1,524,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after buying an additional 414,533 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

