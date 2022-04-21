Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $39,782.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00270306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

