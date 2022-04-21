Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $976.95

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.95 ($12.71) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($9.37). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 726 ($9.45), with a volume of 86,586 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.65) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 788.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 975.43. The firm has a market cap of £836.67 million and a P/E ratio of 235.33.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

